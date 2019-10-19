It's an extremely active weather day in the Inland Northwest, and it looks like heavy mountain snow and rainy conditions will continue through the weekend.
Most of our active winter storm warnings and advisories are expected to continue through Sunday morning, at the very least. Those are primarily for the mountains and elevations above 4,000 feet. Most of us in the lower elevations should just see rain, but we're seeing some snowy and slushy conditions in areas around Moscow. We'll keep an eye on this as we make our way through Saturday evening.
Weather conditions will be extremely dicey for anyone heading into the mountains, and driving over mountain passes might be tricky. Those of you driving around Stevens Pass, Blewett Pass, Sherman Pass, Lookout Pass, Lolo Pass and Loup Loup Pass need to be ready for winter driving.
There's also a flood advisory in place for Pullman and the surrounding areas until around 8:30 Saturday night. Small creeks could overflow under these conditions, and you'll need to watch out for pooling water on the road!
Spokane's overnight lows will dip into the mid 30s Saturday night, before climbing to a high in the upper 40's on Sunday. Expect that rain and mountain snow to be a part of our weather story on Sunday, as well.
