Hopefully, it's the last time we'll have to use the s-word (snow) for a while, but yes! It is in our forecast for early Sunday morning.
We're watching for showers to move through Spokane after midnight. They'll stick around through mid-morning and for a little while, it looks like they'll fall as snow in those early morning hours before warming up again to rain and moving out of the region.
By Sunday afternoon, we'll watch for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the low-50s. It looks like any snow that falls, especially below 3000 feet, will completely melt by the afternoon.
From there, we're tracking a warming trend! We'll watch for temperatures to steadily rise throughout the week, even getting to the mid- to upper-60s by Friday! That's 10-15 degrees warmer than what we're used to as we start out April in Spokane.
We're also looking for mostly sunny skies throughout the week. So, Mother Nature is bringing us a little snow, but in return, she's bringing the warm and sunny days next week.
