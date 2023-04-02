Depending on where you were today in the Inland Northwest, you could have seen snow showers one minute, then sunshine the next. This unsettled system is set to diminish this evening, yet the chance for snow and rainfall will still linger for the beginning of the workweek.
The Avalanche Alert the National Weather Service called on Saturday is still in place across North Idaho until Monday at 12 a.m. The danger of this is diminishing, yet areas higher than 4,000 feet of elevation should look out through the evening.
Sunday night into Monday morning, there is a chance for snowfall across the region; less than one inch is possible, so there is not a huge concern accumulation wise, yet the morning commute could be affected for some. A steadier band of snow is expected to develop in eastern and southeastern Washington, as well as the Idaho Panhandle.
Scattered chances for snow/graupel/rain showers will be on and off throughout the beginning of the work week, until things dry off a bit – that is, until another set of mainly rain showers will settle in toward the end of the week.
The great news? Our below average temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the week, with temperatures in the low and mid-60s by next weekend! Woohoo!