school delays

School Closures and Delays for Wednesday, Jan. 23rd

(List will be updated as information comes in)

  • Almira School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Central Valley School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Coeur d'Alene Christian School CLOSED
  • Coulee-Hartline School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Classical Christian Academy CLOSED
  • Christian Heritage School 2-Hour Delay
  • Coeur d'Alene School District CLOSED
  • Columbia School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Colville School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Cheney School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Chewelah School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Colfax School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Creston School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Davenport School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Discovery Christian Day School CLOSED
  • Deer Park School District 2-Hour Delay
  • East Valley School District 90-Minute Delay
  • Ephrata School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Evergreen School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Freeman School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Garfield-Palouse School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Genesee School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Great Northern School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Harrington School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Inchelium School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Keller School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Kellogg School District CLOSED
  • Kendrick School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Kettle Falls School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Kootenai Joint School District CLOSED
  • Lake Pend Oreille School District CLOSED
  • Lakeland School District #272 CLOSED
  • LAM Christian Academy (CDA) CLOSED
  • Liberty School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Lind School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Loon Lake School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Mary Walker School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Medical Lake School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Moses Lake School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Nespelem School District 2-Hour Delay
  • North Idaho College (Silver Valley Campus Only) CLOSED
  • Moses Lake Christian Academy 2-Hour Delay
  • North Idaho STEM Charter Academy CLOSED
  • Newport School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Nine Mile Falls 2-Hour Delay
  • Odessa School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Orient School District 3-Hour Delay
  • Post Falls School District CLOSED
  • Plummer-Worley School District CLOSED
  • Pullman School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Quincy School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Reardan-Edwall School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Ritzville School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Riverside School District CLOSED
  • Sprague-Lamont School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Steptoe School 2-Hour Delay
  • St. Maries School District #41 (ID) CLOSED
  • St. Mary's Catholic School (Moscow) CLOSED
  • Summit Valley School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Tekoa School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Tonasket School District 1-Hour Delay
  • Valley School District (Valley, WA) 2-Hour Delay
  • West Bonner County School District CLOSED
  • White Pine School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Wellpinit School District 2-Hour Delay
  • Wilson Creek School District CLOSED
  • Wilbur School District 2-Hour Delay

Tags

Recommended for you