School Closures and Delays for Wednesday, Jan. 23rd
(List will be updated as information comes in)
- Almira School District 2-Hour Delay
- Central Valley School District 2-Hour Delay
- Coeur d'Alene Christian School CLOSED
- Coulee-Hartline School District 2-Hour Delay
- Classical Christian Academy CLOSED
- Christian Heritage School 2-Hour Delay
- Coeur d'Alene School District CLOSED
- Columbia School District 2-Hour Delay
- Colville School District 2-Hour Delay
- Cheney School District 2-Hour Delay
- Chewelah School District 2-Hour Delay
- Colfax School District 2-Hour Delay
- Creston School District 2-Hour Delay
- Davenport School District 2-Hour Delay
- Discovery Christian Day School CLOSED
- Deer Park School District 2-Hour Delay
- East Valley School District 90-Minute Delay
- Ephrata School District 2-Hour Delay
- Evergreen School District 2-Hour Delay
- Freeman School District 2-Hour Delay
- Garfield-Palouse School District 2-Hour Delay
- Genesee School District 2-Hour Delay
- Great Northern School District 2-Hour Delay
- Harrington School District 2-Hour Delay
- Inchelium School District 2-Hour Delay
- Keller School District 2-Hour Delay
- Kellogg School District CLOSED
- Kendrick School District 2-Hour Delay
- Kettle Falls School District 2-Hour Delay
- Kootenai Joint School District CLOSED
- Lake Pend Oreille School District CLOSED
- Lakeland School District #272 CLOSED
- LAM Christian Academy (CDA) CLOSED
- Liberty School District 2-Hour Delay
- Lind School District 2-Hour Delay
- Loon Lake School District 2-Hour Delay
- Mary Walker School District 2-Hour Delay
- Medical Lake School District 2-Hour Delay
- Moses Lake School District 2-Hour Delay
- Nespelem School District 2-Hour Delay
- North Idaho College (Silver Valley Campus Only) CLOSED
- Moses Lake Christian Academy 2-Hour Delay
- North Idaho STEM Charter Academy CLOSED
- Newport School District 2-Hour Delay
- Nine Mile Falls 2-Hour Delay
- Odessa School District 2-Hour Delay
- Orient School District 3-Hour Delay
- Post Falls School District CLOSED
- Plummer-Worley School District CLOSED
- Pullman School District 2-Hour Delay
- Quincy School District 2-Hour Delay
- Reardan-Edwall School District 2-Hour Delay
- Ritzville School District 2-Hour Delay
- Riverside School District CLOSED
- Sprague-Lamont School District 2-Hour Delay
- Steptoe School 2-Hour Delay
- St. Maries School District #41 (ID) CLOSED
- St. Mary's Catholic School (Moscow) CLOSED
- Summit Valley School District 2-Hour Delay
- Tekoa School District 2-Hour Delay
- Tonasket School District 1-Hour Delay
- Valley School District (Valley, WA) 2-Hour Delay
- West Bonner County School District CLOSED
- White Pine School District 2-Hour Delay
- Wellpinit School District 2-Hour Delay
- Wilson Creek School District CLOSED
- Wilbur School District 2-Hour Delay