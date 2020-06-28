Scattered showers will continue to move throughout the region on Sunday night, but there's still plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
The Tri-Cities will have a week full of sunshine and high temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the low 90s. Overnight lows will consistently hover between the upper 50s and low 60s. Some 20+ mph wind gusts may come into the picture on Tuesday, but the rest of the week will be calm, warm and sunny.
Spokane will continue to see a chance of showers through Thursday. Daytime highs for the week will start out in the in the low 80s on Monday. Temperatures will stay consistent through Tuesday, then a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds will move into the area. A short-lived temperature drop will follow on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures will climb on Thursday and Friday as the chance of rain moves out of the Spokane area's forecast. Daytime highs should be back in the low 80s by July 4th.
Both Spokane and the Tri-Cities are expected to see clear, gorgeous conditions with plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend. Be sure to crank up the air conditioner if you go to any drive-in fireworks shows!
