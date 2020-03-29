We're still seeing a breeze and a few off and on showers across the Inland Northwest on your Sunday evening, but we'll start to see stronger impacts as we head into next week.
The wind will pick up significantly on Monday, enough for the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory across much of the Inland Northwest. We're watching for sustained winds out of the south between 15 and 25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour in Spokane. Please prepare for stronger winds by securing any objects outside of your home (taking down patio umbrellas, bringing light decorations inside, etc). You might see a few downed tree branches and blowing dust as well.
We'll also watch for showers throughout most of Monday. It will mainly fall as rain, but we'll look for a significant amount of snow to fall in the Cascades above 2500 feet, and above 3500 feet elsewhere. Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass could see up to a foot of new snow by Tuesday, with Lookout Pass looking for more like 3-4 inches. Though many of us aren't traveling right now due to the pandemic, if you do need to get over the mountain passes, please check pass reports before you go and prepare for winter driving conditions.
Thunderstorms are also a possibility on Monday afternoon. It's difficult to predict exactly where they could form, but be prepared for a little thunder, lightning and brief heavy downpours in the afternoon hours across the Inland Northwest.
Things start to calm down significantly as we head into Tuesday. We still have a chance for a few off and on showers across the region, but winds will be calmer. The showers will taper off as we head into Wednesday, with much drier and calmer conditions to finish out the week.
Daytime highs this week will sit a little below average in the mid-40s, with overnight lows getting down into the low-30s. It's possible that we'll see a little bit of snowfall in the overnight hours as showers continue to fall, though it won't likely be cold enough for it to impact road conditions in lower elevations, like the Spokane area.
