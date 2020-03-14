Overnight lows 03/14/2020
Most watches, warnings and advisories have now expired all across the region. The threat of more showers across the majority of the Inland Northwest is over. However, the roads are a mess and with overnight lows in the teens, they're not going to get better tonight. 
 
If you've been out on the roads at all, you know that the secondary streets are the worst. Plows have not had the chance to get to most of them. If you can stay home Sunday morning (which wouldn't be a bad idea: social distancing!!), that would probably be best. 
 
Our daytime highs on Sunday are expected to warm up above freezing here in Spokane, so the road will have a chance to melt a little bit. We'll freeze again overnight heading into Monday, but our daytime highs on Monday are expected to reach the mid- to upper-40s. You might still see slick roads for your Monday morning commute, but things will improve dramatically throughout the day and shouldn't be an issue for the rest of the week.
 
The rest of the week is looking to be very calm. Daytime highs will sit in the low-50s, with sunny skies and calm wind. These gorgeous conditions return just in time for the start to Spring on Thursday!

