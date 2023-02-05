After a rainy Sunday across the region, Monday will bring drier weather to kick off our work week before we see the showers return.
A Pacific low-pressure system will continue to shower rain or snow across the state throughout the night, until the showers move east making room for a cloudy, dry Monday in Spokane and North Idaho. Enjoy the calmer weather while it lasts, though, because the showers are forecasted to return early Tuesday morning, sticking around the entire day.
The system on Tuesday is looking to be stronger than the system we experienced on Sunday, with the potential for at least moderate snow in the mountain ranges and heavier rain in the lowlands. By Tuesday afternoon, stronger rain showers are likely across the Palouse and parts of Central Washington; take it slow on the roads, and make sure to grab your umbrellas and rain jackets on your way out the door!
Once Tuesday clears, make room for some sunshine! Wednesday is looking to be gorgeous, with few clouds in the sky and some breezy winds in Spokane. The rest of the week will see increasing clouds; let’s cross our fingers and hope the sunshine sticks around a bit longer.
Temperature wise, we are flying by in the low to mid-40s all week! 44 degrees is looking to be the warmest day in Spokane on Friday.