Sydnee Stelle
Tonight, we'll still see those showers bring some rain to Spokane for a few hours before moving out overnight. We'll continue to see some showers in the Idaho Panhandle and western Montana. Be prepared for winter driving conditions if you're heading over any mountain passes this weekend as this system moves out.
 
Expect a sunny Sunday in Spokane! Temperatures will reach the low-40s for your daytime high. We might see a few clouds move through in the afternoon, but for the most part, Sunday should be beautiful.
 
Looking to your work week, expect dry and mild conditions all week long. Daytime highs will remain constant in the low-40s, with our overnight lows getting a little chilly in the low-20s. We don't expected our next round of showers until next weekend, enjoy the sun!

