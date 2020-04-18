Scattered showers impacting the Inland Northwest on 4/18/2020

Scattered showers impacting the Inland Northwest on 4/18/2020
We're seeing some scattered showers across the region for your Saturday evening, those showers should clear as we head into those overnight hours though. We'll see a fairly warm evening, with our overnight low sitting in the low-40s.
 
After a cloudy start to your weekend, Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. We'll see a few clouds, but a lot of sunshine out there. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s by the afternoon, which is a few degrees warmer than what we're used to at this point in April.
 
The nice weather does not end there, Monday and Tuesday are bringing a ton of sunshine to the Inland Northwest. In Spokane, our daytime highs are even looking to extend up into the 70s! 
 
Big changes move through on Wednesday though, we'll look for a 10-degree temperature drop and a good chance for showers. Those showers extend on into Thursday and even linger a little into Friday. Temperatures look to warm back up to the mid-60s by next weekend.

Tags