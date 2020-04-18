Showers moving out, temperatures warming up!
Sydnee Stelle
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 49%
- Feels Like: 57°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 57°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:53:58 AM
- Sunset: 07:44:34 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A shower is possible early. Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A shower is possible early. Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:53:58 AM
Sunset: 07:44:34 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
A shower is possible early. Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:52:07 AM
Sunset: 07:45:59 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SW @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:50:16 AM
Sunset: 07:47:25 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:26 AM
Sunset: 07:48:51 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 15mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 05:46:37 AM
Sunset: 07:50:16 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:44:50 AM
Sunset: 07:51:42 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:43:03 AM
Sunset: 07:53:07 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
