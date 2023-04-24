Today we are starting off the Monday with cool temperatures and rain showers across much of the Inland Northwest. The trend of cool and unsettled weather will last throughout the day with breezy west winds and daytime highs topping off in the mid to upper 50s.
However, this cool and unsettled weather pattern isn't going to last for long! By tomorrow we will start to see our temperatures trend upward into the low 60s with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures are on the up and up through the end of the week with the potential of seeing 70s in our future into the weekend!