Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region.
Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
There's a slight chance of a snow flurry moving through Spokane and areas north Wednesday morning. After that, temperatures will rise into the 30s. Finally a day with above freezing temps, though it will still be plenty cold.