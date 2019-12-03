This morning we have snow moving across the northeastern part of Washington state into the north Idaho Panhandle. Another concern is patchy freezing fog across the Inland Northwest, that being said roads could be slick today. Please use caution while you are driving. The National Weather Service has actually issued a Freezing Fog Advisory until 10am today for Starbuck down through Walla Walla and into Pendleton. Low beams should be on this morning should you come across any fog.
For the second half of the day conditions ought to improve. We will look for things to dry up with mostly cloudy skies and a calm wind in place. Temperatures today are on the rise. We are expected to finish out the day in the low 40's. Your overnight low will dip into the low 30's.
Wednesday our next system rolls in! It will be all about timing and temperatures, but with our gradual warm up this week it is looking right now as though we will primarily see rain in Spokane.
