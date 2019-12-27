We started to see those first snow showers fall here in Spokane around 4:30 Friday morning. We are watching for between half an inch and two inches across the Spokane area before mid-day. Please give yourself extra time on the roads if you're heading to work this morning. Secondary roads especially will likely be slick for much of today.
There are already restrictions this morning on Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. Over Lookout Pass, we're still bracing for the snow to move through in a few hours.
Our daytime high in Spokane will be in the low- to mid-30s, so we won't see temperatures warm up enough to melt any snow. We will get a break from snow showers for Friday night and into Saturday morning. The next round of snow is expected to fall by Saturday evening. It's not looking to accumulate much, likely an inch at most.
Off and on snow showers are expected through Sunday and most of next week. As of right now, it looks like we might get a little break on Monday during the day, but be prepared for snow to fall here and there for much of next week. The snow is looking to be fairly light at this point, we aren't expecting heavy accumulations yet. However, if the timing or temperatures change even slightly, the impact could look much different. We'll keep a close eye on the forecast and update you as we get closer to this next round of storms.
