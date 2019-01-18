Slippery road conditions are possible Friday morning, with the potential for icy spots. Drivers are urged to use caution and take it slow.
The Inland Northwest will see patchy morning fog, before mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 40's.
Snow showers will linger over the mountains before a brief break Friday afternoon. Another round of mountain snow and valley rain will arrive Friday night, with new snow in the Cascades.
This active weather pattern will continue through the middle of the week, with periods of snow in the mountains and rain in the valleys.