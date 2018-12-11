Rain and snow will linger over the Idaho Panhandle overnight leading to further heavy mountain accumulations. It will be windy overnight and into Wednesday with gusts to 40 mph over the Palouse. A series of weather systems Thursday through the weekend will bring the potential for a mix of rain and snow in the lowlands and snow over the mountains.
- This Afternoon Rain. High near 40. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Tonight Rain before 10pm, then a chance of showers after 10pm. Low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.