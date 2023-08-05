Cool, muggy, and wet weather is hopefully going to bring relief for firefighters working hard across the region this weekend.
Stormy weather is approaching the Inland Northwest this weekend with slow-moving showers and thunderstorms sticking around through Tuesday. While thunderstorms during fire season seem harmful, this system is much more wet than dry which is good news! We are expecting widespread rainfall in the next couple of days, which could help in the effort to contain and extinguish wildfires currently burning across the region.
Thunder, lightning, and small hail could be possible in the center of some stronger storms, but again, because of the rainfall this lightning most likely will not be dry lightning – which is promising. However, due to the slow-moving showers, the Cascades, northern mountains and north Idaho Panhandle will go under a Flood Watch beginning Sunday at ten a.m., lasting until Monday at 11 p.m. Flash flooding could occur on roadways, rivers, creeks, streams, and burn scars. Remember, “turn around, don’t drown!”
In our seven-day forecast, temperatures remain below average this weekend and Monday in the upper-70s, before conditions clear up and warm up by the middle of the upcoming work week. We’ll be back to the 80s and sunshine before you know it!