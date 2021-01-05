Avalanche stock image

Photo: Henk Monster / CC BY 3.0

License Link

Both Snoqualmie and Stevens pass are expected to be closed Wednesday morning at 4:00am for avalanche control work, reports WSDOT. 

WSDOT says the closure could last 20 minutes to two hours, depending on the snowfall. On both passes, chains are currently required and heavy snowfall is expected throughout the week. 

Tags