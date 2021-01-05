Both Snoqualmie and Stevens pass are expected to be closed Wednesday morning at 4:00am for avalanche control work, reports WSDOT.
WSDOT says the closure could last 20 minutes to two hours, depending on the snowfall. On both passes, chains are currently required and heavy snowfall is expected throughout the week.
Our avalanche team said it's time for some avalanche control work. We will be closing the EB lanes at MP 47, about 5 miles west of the summit. The closure will take place Wednesday morning at 4 am. It could last 20 min - 2 hrs. It depends on how much snow comes down.— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 6, 2021
