Right now, there is a Winter Storm Advisory in place because of a system that is bringing a mix of light snow and freezing rain across the Inland Northwest. The greatest chance for snow mixed with freezing rain in the Spokane area is before noon. If you are out on the roadways, you can expect localized slick driving conditions. As temperatures rise, the mix will transition into rain. The daytime high in Spokane is expected to be around 36 degrees, 38 degrees for Coeur d'Alene. Rain will continue in the overnight hours and many will wake up to more precipitation and patchy fog on Wednesday.
Snow and freezing rain mix headed our way
- Jenny Power
-
- Updated
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 33°
- Heat Index: 36°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 33°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:35:54 AM
- Sunset: 04:20:06 PM
- Dew Point: 33°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. High 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 07:35:54 AM
Sunset: 04:20:06 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: S @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 77%
Sunrise: 07:35:23 AM
Sunset: 04:21:23 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SSE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:34:50 AM
Sunset: 04:22:43 PM
Humidity: 89%
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Overcast. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:34:13 AM
Sunset: 04:24:03 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Overcast. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:33:35 AM
Sunset: 04:25:25 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM
Sunset: 04:26:48 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: S @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:32:09 AM
Sunset: 04:28:13 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
