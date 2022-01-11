Right now, there is a Winter Storm Advisory in place because of a system that is bringing a mix of light snow and freezing rain across the Inland Northwest. The greatest chance for snow mixed with freezing rain in the Spokane area is before noon. If you are out on the roadways, you can expec…

Right now, there is a Winter Storm Advisory in place because of a system that is bringing a mix of light snow and freezing rain across the Inland Northwest. The greatest chance for snow mixed with freezing rain in the Spokane area is before noon. If you are out on the roadways, you can expect localized slick driving conditions. As temperatures rise, the mix will transition into rain. The daytime high in Spokane is expected to be around 36 degrees, 38 degrees for Coeur d'Alene. Rain will continue in the overnight hours and many will wake up to more precipitation and patchy fog on Wednesday.

