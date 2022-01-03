SPOKANE, Wash. - With a winter storm advisory expected to bring one to three inches of snow to the area, now is the time to prepare.
By ordinance, citizens and businesses must keep their sidewalks shoveled. The City is asking citizens to clear a 36-inch path to allow pedestrians to travel effectively, with a goal of completion by 9 a.m. after a snowfall. Citizens are asked to clear ADA ramps and to clear a pedestrian path even if no sidewalk exists.
Seniors or disabled individuals who can't maintain their own sidewalks can call 3-1-1 to get information on available volunteer services. Companies that specialize in snow removal and many local landscaping companies offer such services for residential customers.
The City of Spokane completed an all-city plow over the weekend but with more snow on the way, staff are preparing to respond to next round of snow with equipment maintenance and are replenishing material supplies.
When it snows, even if it's just an inch or two, crews will plow in residential areas as well as in arterials. This "maintenance plow" work will occur primarily during regular day shifts Monday through Friday. Arterials are plowed first, followed by hills in residential areas. Identified vehicle routes around schools also have been prioritized for clearing. During a larger snowfall of four inches or more, crews will move to 24/7 operations to complete a "Full-City Plow." Crews expect to complete a Full-City Plow in about three days.
Citizens are asked to park on the odd side of the street in residential areas for the snow season, which runs from Nov. 15 to March 15. The goal is to make it easier for people to comply with parking rules and aid plow drivers with their work. Downtown on snowy days, on-street parking will be prohibited between midnight at 6 a.m. so parking bays can be plowed out.