Weather Alert

...LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TODAY... .Gusty southeast winds continues to cause blowing and drifting snow across the Palouse, Pomeroy area, and the Camas Prairie this morning. The threat for blowing and drifting snow will expand north and west toward Ritzville, Davenport, and Airway Heights this morning. Snow that is on the ground now will drift across roads and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. Moderate to heavy snow is falling across portions of Central and Northern Washington and will spread from the Cascades into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. Lighter snow accumulations are expected across the Columbia Basin and Spokane-Cd'A Area. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could result in blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&