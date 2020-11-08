Snowy Start to the Week!

We saw a few light flurries today with high temperatures only being in the upper 30s. Low temperatures tonight drop back down into the lower 20s, well below freezing. A few clouds start moving into the picture throughout the day tomorrow as we prepare for evening snow on Monday night. Snow accumulations from Monday into Tuesday is about 1-2 inches.
Look for the snow to switch to rain from Tuesday morning to Tuesday afternoon. The moisture moves out of the region Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies dominating the area on Veterans day. Have a great week!
