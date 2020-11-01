So Long Sunshine?

It was a perfect Halloween for you ghouls and goblins out there with high temperatures being in the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies. The clear skies stick around tonight and tomorrow. High temperatures are projected to be in the 60s as we kick off the work week making for a perfect day to get outside.
Chances of rain increase on Tuesday for the Inland Northwest with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the 60s. Calm winds likely. The rain is expected to continue until Tuesday night with the clouds hanging around through Friday. Expect soggy conditions On Thursday and Friday.
