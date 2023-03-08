We are waking up to a beautiful sunrise, so make sure to soak up the sun while we have it!
 
A pair of atmospheric rivers are set to deliver a mix through the end of the week and weekend. 
 
Right now, models indicate the first round of messy weather is set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday.  Timing and temperatures will be the biggest player for both Thursday and Friday mornings, with the threat of accumulating snow for area roadways.
 
The earlier the system arrives the more likely the chance that we will see snow, with the transition to a rain/snow mix or rain showers.  

