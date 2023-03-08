Soak up the sun before the snow arrives later!
Tags
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 51%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:16:38 AM
- Sunset: 05:45:09 PM
- Dew Point: 24°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy skies. High 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. High 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:16:38 AM
Sunset: 05:45:09 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:41 AM
Sunset: 05:46:37 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:12:43 AM
Sunset: 05:48:04 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:10:45 AM
Sunset: 05:49:32 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:08:47 AM
Sunset: 06:50:59 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:06:49 AM
Sunset: 06:52:25 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:04:50 AM
Sunset: 06:53:51 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.