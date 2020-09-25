We asked for rain, and we got it this week! Mother Nature brought an upper low pressure system into the picture and we saw some rain because of it. The showers are expected to continue on and off with strong winds before cutting out in the later hours of this evening. A stray thunderstorm is not out of the question.
Tomorrow we kick of the weekend with a chance of afternoon showers under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Most of the rain moves out of our region by late Saturday night with the heaviest of it remaining in the panhandle and central Idaho. However there is good news for outdoor lovers! The dry conditions return on Sunday as an upper level high pressure system parks itself over our region. This will bring much more mild conditions all next week, with highs in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.
