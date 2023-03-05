Spring can’t come fast enough, yet the Inland Northwest is still experiencing below average temperatures with hit or miss snow showers persisting through the week.
First thing’s first, are you headed to Las Vegas to catch Gonzaga Basketball play? If so, the commute to the Spokane International Airport on Monday looks to be calm and cloudy, with a 20% chance for light snowfall. Once you’re in Vegas, Monday’s day-time high is looking to be around 59 degrees with sunny skies!
Back here in our neck of the woods, cool and unsettled weather is expected to stick around this week across the region, with temperatures staying 5-10 degrees below average.
Monday brings a very slight chance to see snow move into Spokane and the North Idaho Panhandle, which would produce light accumulation. The Palouse is forecasted to see a higher chance for snowfall, mainly before ten a.m. on Monday. New accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Other than that, Monday will be a mostly cloudy day to kick off our work week in the Lilac City.
By Wednesday, Spokane is looking toward sunny skies and 40 degrees! A nice touch of spring-like weather, yet it does not look to last long before the next significant weather system hits the region Friday. Snow is likely to fall across the INW as we head into next week, mainly turning into a rain and snow mix Saturday and Sunday.