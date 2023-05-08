A couple of thunderstorms moved through the region today including in the LC Valley and Moses Lake region. Tomorrow, more thunderstorms will be expected. The strongest instability is expected to be north of the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene metro area. Spokane itself will have around 30% chance of seeing thunderstorms with a higher chance of just seeing rain showers.
Highs for Tuesday are expected to be just a little cooler than on Monday. Most areas will still reach the 60s.
After the we get through active weather tomorrow, Wednesday will usher in a period of dry warming heading all the way through the weekend. Highs on Mother's Day are expected to be in the 80s!