Friday is another hot day with high temperatures in region mostly ranging in the 90s with a few areas still over 100.
A slight cooling trend will kick in over the weekend, but highs will remain in the 90s. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to stay hydrated and have a cool place you can go.
Breezy conditions are expected each afternoon through Monday. The winds combined with very dry conditions result in high fire danger. Winds speeds are expected around 10-20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH in areas we often see higher winds including the Columbia Basin.
The low pressure system pushing in will start to work its way over us by the beginning of next week. This will bring a welcome change in temperature with highs next week holding steady in the 80s.