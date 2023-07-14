The main weather headline heading into the weekend is that it will be hot, and potentially dangerously hot for some cities.
A Heat Advisory is in effect through Sunday for the LC Valley, Moses Lake, and the Wenatchee Valley. High temperatures are expected to surpass triple digits in these areas with overnight lows well into the 60s. The inability to cool down at night is a key factor for issuing the advisory.
The rest of the Inland Northwest will mostly see temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s. Spokane's high temperature on Sunday is expected to reach 98.
A change in the upper level is coming Sunday into Monday. A trough of low pressure will meet the ridge of high pressure that is warming us this weekend. That will cool temperatures down for Monday, but more importantly, it will increase winds. A fire watch warning is in effect for much of the region with Monday being the day of focus. Blustery and dry conditions will create the perfect recipe for high fire danger.
The Northern Lights forecast has the most promise tonight. The Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting that the lights may be barely visible in the Inland Northwest. The best chances to see them will be further north in the region with as little light pollution as possible.