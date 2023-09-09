The Inland Northwest is sailing through the last weeks of summer in style, with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the 80s!
If you’re headed to the Spokane County Interstate Fair this week, be prepared for warmer than average temperatures – highs throughout the next seven days are going to remain in the low to mid-80s. As the region remains under the effects of an upper-level ridge, conditions will remain dry and clear, as well.
Monday morning brings a small chance of some sprinkles, so keep that in mind for the kids waiting at the bus stop in the morning! Otherwise, the beginning of the week will be kicked off with partly sunny skies and daytime highs in Spokane near 81 degrees.
The rest of the week is forecasted to be absolutely gorgeous September (and fair) weather! Daytime highs will dip into the high-70s before bumping back up to the low-80s headed into next weekend.