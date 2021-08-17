Today will be considerably cooler across the Inland Northwest with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms across northeast Washington and the north Idaho panhandle have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. There is a flash flood watch in place for Bonner, Boundary, Ferry, Pend Orielle, and Stevens County. Gusty north winds will also impact central Washington from Omak to Moses Lake. There is a high wind advisory in place for Brewster, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Oroville, and Okanogan until 5 this evening where wind gusts could reach 45 miles per hour. Daytime highs will be significantly cooler. Spokane will reach a daytime high of 73 degrees and mid to upper 70's are expected for the rest of the region. 

