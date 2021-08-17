Spokane to see considerably cooler weather on Tuesday
- Jenny Power
-
- Updated
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 55%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:48:31 AM
- Sunset: 07:57:53 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 68%
Sunrise: 05:48:31 AM
Sunset: 07:57:53 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:49:53 AM
Sunset: 07:56:04 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:51:14 AM
Sunset: 07:54:14 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:52:36 AM
Sunset: 07:52:23 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:53:57 AM
Sunset: 07:50:32 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:55:19 AM
Sunset: 07:48:39 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:56:40 AM
Sunset: 07:46:46 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.