Spokane didn't see much snow for Christmas, but the area will see a slight chance of snowflakes all the way through the New Year.
The rest of Christmas Day will bring cloudy skies, a chance of flurries and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Thursday will be cloudy, with daytime highs in the low 30s and a chance of late evening snow showers. Those conditions will repeat themselves in the coming days.
Expect a pattern of cloudy skies, near daily chances of snow and gradually warming temperatures as we finish 2019. At this point, it looks like those snow chances will mainly be between 20 to 30 percent. We're not expecting much to stick over the next week or so, and we'll keep you posted as the forecast develops. Happy Holidays, everyone!
