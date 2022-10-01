It’s October! The spooky season is here, alongside what feels like summer weather, with sunshine and warm weather sticking around all week.
Pumpkin patches, apple-picking farms, Scarywood... it’s all open! Along with these fan-favorite fall activities, gorgeous weather is here, too, for the first week of October in Spokane. Tonight, through Saturday, a ridge will be in place over the Pacific Coast which is bringing this 70-degree weather to the region. High pressure is forecasted to keep our skies clear, too.
Sunday marks the PNW Pink Ribbon Run! This 5k in Riverfront Park celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month, bringing everyone together to support those who are surviving cancer, fighting cancer, beating cancer, or know someone who is. The race kicks off at nine a.m. in Riverfront Park, and the weather could not be better; Clear skies and sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures between the mid-50s and mid-60s during the peak race hours.
Looking at Spokane’s seven-day forecast, we've got a week full sunshine and 77 degree-highs, from Tuesday all the way to the weekend. Get outside and enjoy this crisp, fall weather everyone, and happy October!