We have seen spotty showers across the region today and will continue to see those showers into tonight. Those showers have primarily been rain here in Spokane, but we are also seeing snow showers and that messy rain/snow mix. Temperatures today are well above average and into the 40's. To give you some perspective we are usually sitting around 34° this time of year! Tonight temperatures should hover above freezing into the mid 30's.
Tomorrow looks similar to today with spotty on and off showers through the day. Otherwise, look for cloudy skies. Temperatures again are expected to be into the 40's. We should continue to see unsettled weather as we head into the weekend. The beginning of next week conditions appear to be drier and cooler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.