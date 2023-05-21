The Inland Northwest saw various thunderstorms over the weekend, but the good news is most of these storms are headed out the door as we enter the work week!
A weather watch for severe thunderstorms will be in place until nine p.m. Sunday across the Idaho Panhandle, and areas of Oregon. Idaho Counties impacted include Clearwater, Adams, Idaho, Gem, Lewis, Nez Perce, Payette, Valley and Washington.
Much of the Northwest remained under a severe thunder threat on Sunday, with wind gusts possibly getting up to 60 mph with falling half dollar sized hail as storms passed across the region. Intense rain and lightning were also a factor.
The threat of these severe thunderstorms will weaken overnight, yet parts of the northern mountains and north Idaho could see some isolated storms early Monday morning and afternoon.
Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, as well as surrounding central and southern regions, will see a very slight chance for additional storms on Monday. Most of the work week will be sunny, yet temperatures are taking a big dip the first couple days in the mid-60s. Temperatures will be back to the high-70s and low-80s by Thursday!