A band of rain showers is moving to the northeast from the Tri-Cities. It is expected to reach the Spokane area around 10:00 tonight. It will be a quick hit system, mostly bringing rain to the Valleys, but in the early morning hours of Tuesday, the snow level will drop bringing light accumulation chances to North Idaho and the Central Panhandle Mountains.
That band will be followed by scattered shower activity that will be present through, at least, Wednesday. Winds will accompany those showers with gusts reaching 25-30 MPH in areas of the Palouse and Columbia Basin.
Temperatures will stay below average until the weekend with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Our next day in the 60s is expected to be Sunday.