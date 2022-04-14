// WATCH SWX //
Spring Snow In Store For Parts of the Inland Northwest
Jennifer Power
-
- Updated
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Localized snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Localized snowfall rates of one inch an hour or more. * WHERE...Worley, Rockford, Cheney, and Fairfield. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 41%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 40°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:02:41 AM
- Sunset: 07:38:17 PM
- Dew Point: 18°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Snow showers. Record low temperatures expected. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Tonight
Snow showers. Record low temperatures expected. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:02:41 AM
Sunset: 07:38:17 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Snow showers. Record low temperatures expected. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:00:46 AM
Sunset: 07:39:43 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:58:52 AM
Sunset: 07:41:09 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:56:58 AM
Sunset: 07:42:34 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 05:55:05 AM
Sunset: 07:44 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Light rain early. Partial clearing late. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:53:13 AM
Sunset: 07:45:25 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:51:22 AM
Sunset: 07:46:51 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
