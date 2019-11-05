Air Stagnation Advisory

Most of the Inland Northwest remains under an Air Stagnation Advisory until at least Friday. Make sure to monitor air-quality, and limit time spent outside when it's unhealthy to do so. Also, check to see if your county has a burn ban in place before burning those Fall leaves!

 Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
After our coldest October on record, we seem to have flipped the switch to start off our November! Sunshine and above average temperatures have graced the Inland Northwest so far this week, and our mild/dry pattern looks to continue through the end of the week!
 
The one draw-back to the nice weather has been the air quality. This quiet weather pattern is making it difficult for pollutants in the air to move out, meaning they just hover over the region, and progressively get worse the longer this pattern is in place. In response, the National Weather Service has extended our Air Stagnation Advisory to last through at least Friday morning. A change in our weather pattern will bring more clouds and some spotty showers into the weekend. The hope is that change-up will also bring some fresher air. Until then, folks with respiratory issues should try to limit time spent outside.

