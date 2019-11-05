Staganant Air Remains at Least Through the End of the Week
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...AIR STAGNATION WHICH MEANS LIGHT WINDS, STRONG MORNING INVERSIONS, AND POOR CONDITIONS FOR POLUTION DISPERSION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH AND NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO. * WHEN...UNTIL AT LEAST NOON PST FRIDAY. ADVISORIES MAY BE EXTENDEDED THROUGH THE WEEKEND. * IMPACTS...POOR AIR QUALITY MAY CAUSE ISSUES FOR PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY INDICATES THAT DUE TO LIMITED MOVEMENT OF AN AIR MASS IN THE ADVISORY AREA, POLLUTION HAS THE POTENTIAL TO INCREASE TO DANGEROUS LEVELS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR PHYSICIAN'S ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH HIGH LEVELS OF AIR POLLUTION DURING PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR. STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES HIGHLY RECOMMEND THAT NO OUTDOOR BURNING OCCUR AND THAT RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES BE LIMITED AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. ACCORDING TO STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES, PROLONGED PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR CAN HOLD POLLUTANTS CLOSE TO THE GROUND WHERE PEOPLE LIVE AND BREATHE. CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL BURN AGENCY FOR ANY CURRENT RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. &&
Currently in Spokane
Images
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 52%
- Feels Like: 52°
- Heat Index: 52°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 52°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:39:39 AM
- Sunset: 04:25:56 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:39:39 AM
Sunset: 04:25:56 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:41:11 AM
Sunset: 04:24:30 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:42:43 AM
Sunset: 04:23:05 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NE @ 3mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:44:15 AM
Sunset: 04:21:42 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:45:47 AM
Sunset: 04:20:22 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:47:19 AM
Sunset: 04:19:03 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:48:50 AM
Sunset: 04:17:46 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NE @ 5mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
