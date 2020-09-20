The fresh air is here to stay as the final days of summer wind down and we look forward towards autumn! Expect conditions to stay mostly dry over the next few days, with a few sprinkles possible tomorrow night near Pullman and Lewiston. High temperatures tomorrow and Tuesday are projected to be in the 70s with a few clouds filling in on Tuesday morning.
An upper level low pressure system forms in the Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures starting on Wednesday. Winds gusts will pick up in the Columbia Basin from a cold front attached to the low on Wednesday and Thursday. Temps to drop into the 50s and 60s starting on Wednesday with a stray thunderstorm not out of the question, have a great week everyone!
