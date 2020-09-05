Staying Hot Tomorrow

Well, Labor Day Weekend is here folks! Today most areas enjoyed hot and dry conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tomorrow we can expect much of the same, with winds picking up in the afternoon hours after a cold front passes. Labor Day brings much more seasonable temperatures with highs in the 70s as we are under the influence of an upper level low pressure system. A Fire Weather Watch is in play for Monday morning through Monday evening as that cold front kicks up some winds and humidity remains very low.
The temperatures rebound into the 80s and 90s by the middle of next week.
