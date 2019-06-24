Sydnee Stelle
Tuesday is looking pretty nice across the Inland Northwest. We should see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-70s in Spokane. Low pressure is moving into our region late Tuesday night though, bringing the possibility of thunderstorms and scattered showers to the southern Panhandle and the Cascades. By Wednesday, much of the Inland Northwest will see a good shot for strong thunderstorms. These storms bring the potential of hail, winds gusts up to 50 mph and torrential rain. Thursday and Friday brings cooler temperatures and widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. 
 
So far, it's looking like the low pressure moves out of our region by the weekend, just in time for one of the busiest weekends in Spokane. We're looking for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s for Hoopfest weekend, though we'll have a better idea when we get a little closer.

Tags

Recommended for you