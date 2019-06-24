Strong Thunderstorms Possible By Mid-Week
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 55°
- Heat Index: 55°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 55°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 04:52:36 AM
- Sunset: 08:52 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:52:36 AM
Sunset: 08:52 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:52:57 AM
Sunset: 08:52:03 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 04:53:20 AM
Sunset: 08:52:03 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:53:46 AM
Sunset: 08:52:01 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:54:14 AM
Sunset: 08:51:56 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 04:54:44 AM
Sunset: 08:51:48 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:55:16 AM
Sunset: 08:51:38 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
