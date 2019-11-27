We remain under a Weather Authority Alert as strong winds and gusts are hitting the Inland Northwest with that monster area of low pressure moving across Oregon. That low pressure is also bringing rain and snow to the region. This leads to the concern for blowing snow on the roads. Please check pass conditions before heading out, today we have already seen passes close and reopen. Several passes are requiring chains, so prepare for winter-like travel.
The National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings due to the windy conditions outside. We have already seen power outages today and trees blown down. If you happen to come across a downed power line DO NOT approach it, report it. We will look for blustery conditions tonight with the breeze continuing into Thanksgiving. Tomorrow winds will die down by the end of the day.
For Thanksgiving day look for gradually clearing skies. Temperatures are set to finish out below normal in the low 33's. To close out the week we will anticipate colder and drier weather.
