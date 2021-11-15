SPOKANE, Wash. -  The national weather service's Spokane branch is predicting winds nearing 60 miles per hour in southeastern Washington Monday afternoon. 

The areas expected to be hit the hardest fall between Spokane, Pullman and Ritzville. 50 mile per hour winds are expected from Walla Walla west to Ellensburg.

The Washington Department of Transportation warns anyone driving as high profile vehicle to be extra cautious when traveling this evening. 

Tags