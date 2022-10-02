Spokane is being spoiled with an extra dose of summer weather, with temperatures reaching nearly ten degrees above average this week in the Lilac City.
These warm temperatures are forecasted to see very little change within the next seven days, as a ridge of high pressure continues to form across the region. Shallow fog may be forming up north in Washington and Idaho valleys throughout the week, so keep that in mind for early morning commutes!
Mostly clear and sunny skies are sticking around for this first week of October; perfect weather for pumpkin and apple picking!
On the other hand, the warm and dry weather is impacting wildfire smoke in the Cascade Valleys. This smoke is forecasted to settle in some areas, because of the little wind movement and high pressure in place.
Other than this smoke concern, Spokane is looking at a gorgeous seven-day forecast. Monday-Wednesday is sitting around 78 degrees for the day’s high, then only going down one degree for the rest of the week. Get outside and enjoy this summer weather everyone, before cooler temperatures hit!