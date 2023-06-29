Today in Spokane we start to turn up the summer heat! High pressure is dominating our forecast which is delivering mostly clear and sunny skies and daytime highs that will reach the 90s.
Heading into the weekend, we will continue to see hot temperatures and dry conditions. On Saturday, we will watch for breezy winds which will lead to elevated fire danger for much of Central Washington. Make sure to be fire safe this weekend and check for local burn bans that may be in place.
Looking ahead to the 4th of July, conditions are also expected to be clear with daytime highs reaching the low 90s across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.