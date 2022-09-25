Record high temperatures are possible this Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid to high-80s!
This weekend was picture perfect weather, easing into the fall season beautifully; highs were in the mid-70s and the sky was full of sunshine. These conditions are forecasted to stick around much of the week, making the exception for a couple above average days.
Monday and Tuesday will feel more like summer than fall, as an upper ridge continues throughout the region for continued dry and warm weather.
Air quality is fully back to normal in Spokane, as well, adding to the fresh feeling of fall in Washington. A few parts of Central Washington saw slightly unhealthy air quality conditions Sunday evening due to wildfire smoke.
After temperatures spike above average Monday and Tuesday, seasonable temperatures will be back and the sunshine will stick around well into next weekend!