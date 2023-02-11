Gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday? The good news, sunshine is set to peek through by kick-off time!
Patchy freezing fog is forecasted to roll into the region mainly before nine a.m. Sunday, turning into regular fog between noon and three p.m., thankfully clearing up right around kick-off at 3:30 PT, making room for some sunshine across the Inland Northwest. The day-time high for our Super Bowl Sunday is looking to be around 42 degrees in Spokane!
These dry conditions aren’t sticking around too long, though, with a 30% chance for rain showers moving across the region early Monday morning, potentially becoming snow showers across North Idaho and into Montana throughout Monday morning and the rest of the day. If snow does fall, it will be light accumulation in the lowlands.
Winds are looking to be very strong Monday across the state, as well, with gusts reaching as high as 31 mph in Spokane and 34 mph across central WA before calming down by late Monday.
A cold and somewhat unstable northerly flow continues to linger Tuesday, with another chance for snowfall mainly before ten a.m. After those first two days of the work week, conditions will become mild yet again with sunny skies and highs in the high-30s and low-40s.