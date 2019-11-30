Sydnee Stelle
We are watching for a cold day out there today, with snow flurries expected in the afternoon. If it sticks at all, we'll likely see less than an inch of snow tomorrow in Spokane. It's gone by the evening as it makes way for a beautiful week ahead. We'll look for some morning fog and afternoon clouds, with temperatures gradually warming until Thursday. 
 
Thursday and Friday are looking beautiful with sunshine and high temperatures in the low-40s. Those warmer temperatures come just in time for the next round of moisture to make its way here to Spokane. As of right now, it looks warm enough that it should all be rain by next Saturday, but we'll have a better idea as we get a little closer.

Tags