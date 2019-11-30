Sunday Snow Flurries!
Sydnee Stelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- "Live your meager life in your little hole:" Frustration spills over as Cougs' head coach lays into reporter
- Study ranks Idaho as the 'Dumbest State in America'
- Body found in Spokane River on Friday identified
- All lanes of I-90 reopen following crashes involving 50-100 vehicles
- North Idaho pup suffocates inside empty chip bag
- Update: Two dead from Sunday crash near Spirit Lake after girl succumbs to injuries at Sacred Heart
- Man paralyzed by DUI driver killed years later by DUI driver
- Montana woman gets 15 years for video recording child rape
- 2 boys shot to death outside California elementary school
- Deputies arrest Wisconsin man believed to have been living in an underground bunker for years
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 23°
- Heat Index: 23°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 23°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:16:12 AM
- Sunset: 04:00:46 PM
- Dew Point: 17°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:16:12 AM
Sunset: 04:00:46 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: NE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:17:27 AM
Sunset: 04:00:17 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:18:41 AM
Sunset: 03:59:51 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:19:54 AM
Sunset: 03:59:27 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:21:05 AM
Sunset: 03:59:07 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:22:13 AM
Sunset: 03:58:49 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:23:21 AM
Sunset: 03:58:33 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.