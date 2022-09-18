After a chilly Sunday night, Spokane is easing into the work week in the low to mid-70s, before reaching the 60s by the first day of Fall this Thursday!
The weekend has brought cooler temperatures to the region, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, even in the high-30s in more northern parts of the state, like Deer Park.
Sunday marks the last day of the Spokane County Interstate Fair, the fun closing at eight p.m., and conditions are fairly comfortable to wrap up the season; low-70s for much of the evening until falling into the 60s and 50s later in the night. It's a good idea to grab a light jacket on your way out to the fun if you still have plans to visit the fairgrounds!
Much of Washington saw scattered showers throughout the tail-end of the weekend, however these showers have moved onward and upward, literally, toward Canada. The beginning of the work week is forecasted to remain dry in Spokane, until a 30 percent chance of showers hits the Lilac City on Thursday; the first day of Fall!
Thursday is going to be our coldest day of the week, with 67 degrees pushing for the day’s highest temperature, and 44 degrees for the lowest. These are the temperatures we are expecting to see here in the Inland Northwest as we ease into the new season!