The second half of the weekend should be pretty nice and rain-free. Enjoy it now, because a chance of rain will return next week.
Here's the good news. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent next week, with daytime highs mainly in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, patchy fog will be possible during the early morning and late evening hours throughout the week. It looks like a chance of showers will return on Tuesday.
Let's break down the forecast over the next few days. The rest of Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. Drivers, be aware you might experience patchy fog in the evening and early morning hours. Overnight lows in Spokane will hit the low 30s.
Sunday will bring patchy fog in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds during the rest of the day. Daytime highs in Spokane will hit the low 50s. Sunday night should be nice and clear with overnight lows in the upper 20s.
Veterans Day will be dry and sunny. Tuesday will bring a 20 percent chance of rain, and the air stagnation advisory that's been sticking with us is set to expire on Tuesday at noon. Wednesday and Thursday will both be dry during the day, and a chance of rain will return Thursday night.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
