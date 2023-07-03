Fire danger remains elevated in the Inland Northwest at an inopportune time. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. on Monday for areas west of Spokane from the Okanogan Valley south toward Grant and Western Adams County.
Relative humidity is dipping below 15% for some places in the region going to show just how dry the air is.
Wind gusts will reach 20-25 mph where the Red Flag Warning is in place. Tomorrow, outflow winds will pick up in the Northern Idaho Panhandle and areas of Northeast Washington. Brief gusts of 25-30 mph may be expected.
Daytime highs are mostly in the upper 80s and low 90s and expected to stay at that level for an extended period of time. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be a nice cool off with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s.
Northerly flow will bring wildfire smoke from Canada into the region putting a layer of haze over the Inland Northwest for the 4th of July. Cloud cover looks to be minimal, but the haze may slightly obscure some firework views.
Safety with any flame or spark is crucial over the next couple of days.